27 Sept 2022

Woman and child seriously injured in incident at home in Clare town

An incident room has been established at Ennis garda station | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

27 Sept 2022 4:09 PM

A WOMAN is in a critical condition and a young girl has been seriously injured following an incident at a house in County Clare.

A major garda investigation has been launched in the wake of the alarm being raised early this Tuesday morning.

"Shortly before 8am, gardaí and emergency services attended a scene a domestic residence in Clarecastle, County Clare. 
A female child was discovered with serious injuries and was removed to University Hospital Limerick where she remains in a critical condition," read an updated statement from the Garda Press Office just before 3pm.
 
"A female adult was also found unconscious at the scene, and was removed to University Hospital Limerick where she is also in a critical condition. An incident room has been established at Ennis garda station and a Senior Investigating officer has  been appointed to oversee the investigation," it added.

Gardai say a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of the woman and young girl.  The scene currently remains preserved and it is currently being examined by members of the Clare Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.
 
Gardai say the the investigation into what happened is "live and ongoing" and that no further information is available at this time.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis garda station at 065 6848100.

