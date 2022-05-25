Fine for Limerick man who couldn't look at judge 'straight in the eye'

A JUDGE convicted and fined a man because he couldn’t look her “straight in the eye”.

Tadgh Tierney, aged 29, of Grange Road, Knocklong was before Newcastle West Court for speeding.

Sergeant Noel Barry said gardai detected Mr Tierney driving at 150kms in a 120km zone on October 18, 2021.

“When gardai stopped him he had no reason for speeding. A fixed charge penalty notice (FCPN) remains unpaid,” said Sgt Barry.

Mr Tierney entered the witness box. He said he did not receive the fine in the post, only the summons to come to court.

Sgt Barry asked Mr Tierney if he has had problems with his post. Mr Tierney said last Christmas he didn’t receive presents he had ordered and had to ring the company.

After reminding the defendant that he was under oath, Judge Carol Anne Coolican asked if he got the Fixed Charge Penalty Notice. He said he didn’t.

“You can’t look me straight in the eye,” said Judge Coolican, who added that there was a “credibility issue”.

She recorded a conviction and fined Mr Tierney €200.

The matter has been appealed to the circuit court.