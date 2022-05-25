Limerick gardai investigate scissors threat and robbery

INFORMATION is being sought following a violent incident in Limerick city at the weekend.

A woman was robbed shortly after 9pm last Friday after she was threatened by a man who was armed with a scissors.

"The woman was out walking at the Junction of John Street and Grattan Street at 9.10pm, she had a purple shoulder

bag across her shoulder when a thief approached her and threatened her with a small scissors," said Garda John Finnerty.

The thief then demanded that she hand over her handbag and after she complied, he ran off with it down Grattan Street.

The thief is described as being approximately 5ft 5inches in height. He was wearing a grey jacket with the hood pulled up at the time. Thankfully, the woman was not physically injured.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident and can be contacted at (061) 214340.