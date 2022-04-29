Sharp rise in domestic violence in one Limerick district post-lockdown

Superintendent Dermot O' Connor detailed the number of domestic violence incidents at a Cappamore-Kilmallock Joint Policing Sub-Committee (JPC) meeting
A SHARP increase in domestic violence incidents was recorded in one Limerick district post-lockdown.
Superintendent Dermot O’ Connor, from the Roxboro garda division, revealed that there were 16 domestic violence incidents in the Ballyneety/Caherconlish areas attended by gardaí, this year to date.
He told elected members present at a Joint Policing Sub-Committee (JPC) meeting that the figure had increased from 6 in the same period of 2021, despite the end of lockdowns this year.
Supt O’ Connor added that in at least 10 of the incidents, there were no criminal offences disclosed, however, An Garda Siochána’s domestic violence intervention policies applied in each incident.
Cllr Brigid Teefy said: “The numbers are up considerably. Listening to the media, there is so much violence up around the country, you wonder what is going on.”
The independent councillor referenced a special domestic violence unit and questioned whether members of AGS are adequately trained to deal with sensitive situations.
In response, Supt O’ Connor stated that in Limerick, there is a divisional protective services unit, focusing on victims of domestic abuse.
He informed that all members of An Garda Siochána are trained in their domestic abuse intervention policy, first introduced in 1997 and now in its third format.
“If anybody is experiencing domestic abuse, please contact us, we will respond. We are professionally and we will investigate and take prosecution in a criminal court.
“Don’t suffer in silence,” he concluded.
