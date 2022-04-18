Limerick gardai issue public appeal to 'treat your laptop like cash'

GARDAI are appealing to members of the public to take action to protect their electronic devices such as phones, tablets and laptops.

The appeal has been issued in response to a number of recent thefts of such devices in Limerick.

"It only takes a moment of distraction for a thief to take your laptop or tablet device. Along with cash, laptops and tablets

are the most common items taken in burglaries and from cars that are broken into or left unlocked," said Garda John Finnerty who added that the cost of replacing the data on devices can sometimes cost more than replacing the hardware.

One key piece of garda advice is to treat your laptop like cash. "You wouldn’t leave a large amount of cash unattended in a public place or in the back of the car. Keep a watchful eye on your laptop. Lock your laptop with a security cable, lock and attach it to something immovable," said Garda Finnerty.

With more and more people now travelling abroad, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, gardai are appealing to people to be on guard in airports and hotels.

"This is particularly relevant at the moment as many people are going on holidays. Be extra vigilant when passing through security screenings. Keep an eye on your laptop as it passes through the security detectors. At your holiday destination

store your laptop in the hotel safe," advised Garda Finnerty.

Gardai are also advising that laptops should be carried in something less obvious than a laptop case as laptop cases are easily identified by criminals and, as such, are targeted.