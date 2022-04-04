Search

04 Apr 2022

Limerick gardai issue warning after scammer sent text posing as dying widow

Leitrim parents and students are to be consulted on use of smart phones in schools

The woman received a text from a scammer who claimed to be a widow who was dieing

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Apr 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning people to be vigilant after being alerted to a text scam that is doing the rounds.

It follows a recent incident during which a woman, living in Limerick, received a suspicious message which gardai believe was an attempt to defraud her.

“A lady in Woodview rang me to say that she received a text that stated: ‘I’m a widow, I’m very ill and going to die in the next few days, please text me’,” explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“She told me she had deleted the text which is perfect. The scammers wanted her to feel sorry for the ‘widow’ and then there was a sense of urgency – as in the ‘widow’ was going to die soon.

If the lady had sent a text back she would definitely have been asked for money,” said Sgt Leetch.

Jury is out on whether Limerick gardai or solicitors will win charity match

After being made aware of the incident, gardai advised the woman to block the number on her phone.

Separately, gardai are warning that scammers are emailing individuals claiming to be collecting monies for the children of
Ukraine.

"This shows how low the scammers will go to get money so make sure that you know exactly to whom you are sending your money," said Sgt Leetch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media