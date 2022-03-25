Search

25 Mar 2022

Limerick landlord targeted in Identity Theft fraud

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

A complaint was made to gardai at Roxboro Road

Reporter:

David Hurley

25 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning property owners to be aware of the risks of identity theft.

It follows a recent incident involving a Limerick landlord who has alleged that attempts have been made to steal his identity.

Gardai at Roxboro Road recently received a complaint from the property owner who owns and rents out a house on the Ennis Road.

"This property owner went to check on the house and he noticed two letters that were addressed to someone else. When he
opened the letters, he saw that his details were on invoices from a mobile phone network provider," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"He informed gardai that he believes that someone is trying to use his personal details to create accounts with the company. This is identity theft and it is where somebody steals your personal information and uses it to commit fraud," she added.

In the specific case, the property owner has since contacted the mobile phone company to advise them that his details were being used without his knowledge.

"Property owners should call to their properties and regularly check any mail that is delivered to the address but is not in the tenant’s name, report all identity thefts to gardai," advised Sgt Leetch.

