Search

21 Mar 2022

Limerick motorists advised to 'protect their investment' when buying second-hand cars.

Limerick motorists advised to 'protect their investment' when buying second-hand cars.

The garda advice is to buy from a reputable dealershiip

Reporter:

David Hurley

21 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are urging Limerick motorists who are buying second-hand cars to be vigilant to ensure they are not duped or targeted by criminals.

While gardai will not give advice regarding what price should be paid, they say buyers should take action to ensure their investment is protected.

"A bad decision may cost you thousands of euro, but a little research and homework can help take the risk out of buying your car and give you years of safe and happy motoring," said Garda John Finnerty.

"A maxim that very suitably applies to buying a second-hand car is “if you don’t ask the right questions – you
won’t get the right information," he added.

Limerick truck driver fined for driving almost twice the speed limit

The garda advice to motorists is that they should, where possible, buy from an established reputable dealership.

"This gives you peace of mind should your car prove to be faulty or improper. You will also have a better legal footing should a dispute arise after the sales transaction. Most reputable dealers will offer you differing periods on a warranty but it will usually be not less than six months," said Garda Finnerty.

"Take care to study the terms and conditions of the warranty and what exactly is covered," he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media