Limerick motorists advised to 'protect their investment' when buying second-hand cars.

GARDAI are urging Limerick motorists who are buying second-hand cars to be vigilant to ensure they are not duped or targeted by criminals.

While gardai will not give advice regarding what price should be paid, they say buyers should take action to ensure their investment is protected.

"A bad decision may cost you thousands of euro, but a little research and homework can help take the risk out of buying your car and give you years of safe and happy motoring," said Garda John Finnerty.

"A maxim that very suitably applies to buying a second-hand car is “if you don’t ask the right questions – you

won’t get the right information," he added.

The garda advice to motorists is that they should, where possible, buy from an established reputable dealership.

"This gives you peace of mind should your car prove to be faulty or improper. You will also have a better legal footing should a dispute arise after the sales transaction. Most reputable dealers will offer you differing periods on a warranty but it will usually be not less than six months," said Garda Finnerty.

"Take care to study the terms and conditions of the warranty and what exactly is covered," he added.