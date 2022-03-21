Search

21 Mar 2022

Limerick truck driver fined for driving almost twice the speed limit

Limerick truck driver fined for driving almost twice the speed limit

The case was before Newcastle West Court | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

21 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A TRUCK driver who was detected travelling at almost twice the speed limit on a busy Limerick road was fined €100 after he admitted speeding.

Ireneusz Szczebelski, aged 55, who has an address at Cherry Drive, Glencairn, Dooradoyle Limerick was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court in relation to an incident on August 2, last.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told Garda Graham O'Connor was manning a speed checkpoint on the N21 at Gortroe, Newcastle West when he observed a vehicle being driven at 119km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The detection, he said, was made at 10pm and a fixed charge penalty notice, issued following the detection was not paid - resulting in a court summons being issued.

Addressing the court, the defendant's son said his father, who has poor English, is an international truck driver who can be abroad for long periods at any one time.

While accepting he was speeding and had received the fine in the post, he said he 'didn't get a chance to pay it' due to his work commitments.

Mr Szczebelski's son added that he was unable to pay the fine it on his father's behalf - despite trying to do so.

Noting the circumstances of the offence and the explanation put forward by Mr Szczebelski (via his son), Judge Coolican imposed a €100 fine - giving him three months to pay.

While not a matter for the court, the defendant will also receive penalty points on his licence as a consequence of his conviction.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media