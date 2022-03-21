Limerick truck driver fined for driving almost twice the speed limit

A TRUCK driver who was detected travelling at almost twice the speed limit on a busy Limerick road was fined €100 after he admitted speeding.

Ireneusz Szczebelski, aged 55, who has an address at Cherry Drive, Glencairn, Dooradoyle Limerick was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court in relation to an incident on August 2, last.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told Garda Graham O'Connor was manning a speed checkpoint on the N21 at Gortroe, Newcastle West when he observed a vehicle being driven at 119km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The detection, he said, was made at 10pm and a fixed charge penalty notice, issued following the detection was not paid - resulting in a court summons being issued.

Addressing the court, the defendant's son said his father, who has poor English, is an international truck driver who can be abroad for long periods at any one time.

While accepting he was speeding and had received the fine in the post, he said he 'didn't get a chance to pay it' due to his work commitments.

Mr Szczebelski's son added that he was unable to pay the fine it on his father's behalf - despite trying to do so.

Noting the circumstances of the offence and the explanation put forward by Mr Szczebelski (via his son), Judge Coolican imposed a €100 fine - giving him three months to pay.

While not a matter for the court, the defendant will also receive penalty points on his licence as a consequence of his conviction.