Windscreen discs stolen from car parked in busy Limerick shopping centre

The incident happened at in the car park of Castletroy Town Centre | FILE PICTURE
GARDAI are renewing their appeal for information after a car was targeted while parked in the car park of a busy shopping centre,
The incident, occurred in broad daylight last Sunday evening in the Castletroy area of the city.
"At 5.25pm, a thief smashed the front passenger window on a black Volkswagen Golf Estate that was parked at Castletroy Town Centre. The thief then stole the tax disc, the insurance disc and the NCT disc that were all attached to the windscreen," said Garda John Finnerty.
"There would have been quite a number of people coming and going from the Castletroy Shopping Centre last Sunday around that time, so, if you were one of them, and you happened to see this event take place, we would like to hear
from you," he added.
Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and they can be contacted at (061) 212400.
