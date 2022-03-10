BREAKING: Investigation launched following significant drugs seizure at Shannon Airport

The drugs are worth almost €150,000
AN INVESTIGATION is underway following a significant drugs seizure at Shannon Airport this Thursday morning.
A large quantity of cannabis was seized during routine operations by Revenue officers.
A spokesperson confirmed that 7.5kgs of herbal cannabis, worth an estimated €146,000 was seized at the airport.
"The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Harley (pictured), concealed within water heaters declared as ‘Machine Parts'," they said.
The consignment of drugs, which will not be forensically examined, had originated in Spain and was destined for an address in County Carlow. Local gardai have been informed and investigations are ongoing.
Revenue says the seizure is part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," said the spokesperson.
