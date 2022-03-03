Limerick gardai investigate theft of 'personal items' from high-end car

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating
GARDAI are investigating the theft of several 'personal items' and electronics from a high-end car which was parked in the city centre.
The incident occurred at around 2.20am last Friday, February 25.
"A thief broke into a red BMW 520 which was parked on Broad Street. The passenger window had been left slightly opened," said Garda John Finnerty.
According to investigating gardai, the thief stole a number of personal items from the vehicle including a beige handbag containing a black Samsung Edge phone.
"If you were on Broad Street at 2.20am and noticed any activity that you deemed out of the ordinary, please contact gardai at Henry Street who are are investigating. Their number is 061 212400," added Garda Finnerty.
Limerick Redemptorists, are offering their support to Redemptorists in Ukraine and Poland, through a special collection
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.