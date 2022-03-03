Search

03 Mar 2022

Limerick gardai investigate theft of 'personal items' from high-end car

Limerick gardai investigate theft of 'personal items' from high-end car

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

03 Mar 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating the theft of several 'personal items' and electronics from a high-end car which was parked in the city centre.

The incident occurred at around 2.20am last Friday, February 25.

"A thief broke into a red BMW 520 which was parked on Broad Street. The passenger window had been left slightly opened," said Garda John Finnerty.

Thieves target Limerick church popular with wedding couples

According to investigating gardai, the thief stole a number of personal items from the vehicle including a beige handbag containing a black Samsung Edge phone.

"If you were on Broad Street at 2.20am and noticed any activity that you deemed out of the ordinary, please contact gardai at Henry Street who are are investigating. Their number is 061 212400," added Garda Finnerty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media