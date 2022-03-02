Drugs destined for Limerick seized during Revenue operation

The drugs were seized in Dublin
ILLICIT drugs destined for Limerick have been seized during Revenue searches in Dublin.
As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in the Capital seized just over 6.9kgs of various types of drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, heroin, methamphetamine, butane honey oil and hash cakes.
The contraband, which will be forensically examined, has an estimated value of approximately €194,000.
A Revenue spokesperson confirmed the illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey (pictured).
The drugs were found concealed in parcels labelled as ‘stickers’, ‘pet clothes’, ‘clothes’, ‘pencils’, ‘shoes’ and ‘antique glassware’, that originated in the United States, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, France, Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
They were were destined for addresses in Limerick, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Cork, Clare, Tipperary and Longford.
Investigations are ongoing and gardai have been informed.
"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," said a spokesperson.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.