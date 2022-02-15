Extra measures put in place following vandalism at former Limerick tourist office

A shopping trolley appears to have been hurled through the window at the old tourist office in Arthur's Quay
EXTRA security monitoring has been put in place at the former Limerick tourist information centre ahead of its sale to council.
The building at Arthur's Quay Park has been hit by vandals in recent weeks. Boarding was put in place to replace smashed windows.
However, since then, more windows were smashed, and it appears a shopping trolley was hurled through the window.
It's condition has prompted sadness across the city, with the unit also used by the Chez le Fab cafe which closed in 2018.
Local singer/songwriter Emma Langford has described the condition of the building as akin to a "gut punch".
"My late friend's memory, her legacy, is being ransacked and gradually destroyed," she added in a Tweet.
The sale of the property to the local authority is at an "advanced stage", its current owners Shannon Commercial Properties has said.
A spokesperson also confirmed: "While we await the transfer of the site to be completed, we have arranged for extra security monitoring to be put in place. We have been monitoring the site and acts of vandalism have been reported to an Garda Siochána."
