Charity box stolen from Limerick store

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a charity box from a shop in Limerick city centre.

The incident occurred last weekend and gardai say it shows that thieves will take anything once they think there is money in it.

Making an appeal for information, divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch described what happened.

"A male walked into a shop on William Street at 8.40 last Saturday morning, the member of staff was just opening up. He grabbed the collection box from the counter and ran off with it," she said.

It is not known how much money, if any, was in the charity box at the time.

"It s advisable that all charity boxes are either secured to the counter by chain or nailed down in some fashion," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the theft and anyone with information is asked to come forward.