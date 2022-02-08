Meat stolen from Limerick store was 'hidden' in child's buggy

THE Probation Act was applied in the case of a County Limerick woman who before the courts for not paying for items she had placed in the bottom of a child’s buggy.

The woman, aged in her late 30s, was before Kilmallock Court in relation to the theft which occurred at Ryan’s SuperValu, Kilmallock in January of 2021.

Garda Mary Louise Armstrong said she received a report of the theft and attended at the store.

“At around 2pm the defendant entered SuperValu. She placed items at the bottom of a child’s buggy - a piece of beef and a piece of pork. She paid for most of the items at the check-out but not the meat. She was stopped by security,” said Garda Armstrong.

Kilmallock Court heard the value of the stolen meat was €16.

Con Barry, solicitor for the accused, asked the garda if his client was co-operative?

“Completely co-operative,” said Garda Armstrong.

Mr Barry said the defendant is “on medication” and “didn’t want to say too much”.

“She did pay for a number of items at the till,” said Mr Barry.

In the circumstances, Judge Patricia Harney applied the Probation Act.