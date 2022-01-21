Search

22 Jan 2022

Drugs destined for Limerick seized during Revenue searches

The drugs were concealed in a number of parcels

David Hurley

21 Jan 2022

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

REVENUE officers have seized parcels containing drugs worth more than €300,000 - some of which were destined for addresses in Limerick.

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers examined a number of parcels at two premises in Dublin and seized just over 17.8kgs of herbal cannabis, 2 litres of synthetic cannabinoids, 5,130 Diazepam tablets and 40 Benzodiazepine tablets.

The total estimated value of the drugs seized is approximately €366,000.

A spokesperson confirmed the illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey. They were concealed in a number of parcels which were labelled as ‘ornaments’, ‘dolls’, ‘Christmas gifts’, ‘candles’, ‘lego’, ‘tea’ and ‘clothes’.

The parcels originated in the United States, Spain, Thailand, Lithuania, France, Canada and the United Kingdom and were destined for addresses in Limerick, Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Kerry, Wexford, Carlow, Sligo, Kildare, Cork and Meath.

The drugs will now be technically examined and investigations are ongoing.

