Handbag stolen while woman was sitting in car at busy Limerick shopping centre

GARDAI are looking for witnesses to a brazen theft from a car while the owner - a woman aged in her 70s - was sitting in the vehicle.

According to gardai, the incident happened in broad daylight last weekend while the woman was out shopping in Castletroy Town Centre.

"She returned to her car in the carpark at 3.30 in the afternoon, unlocked it, placed her handbag on the passenger seat and sat in. At the same time, a male opened the passenger door of her car, reached in, grabbed her handbag and ran off with it," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the victim later told gardai she was "shocked" at how quickly the theft happened.

While traumatised, the woman was not physically injured by the culprit.

Gardai attached to Henry Street station are investigating Sunday's theft and they are asking any witnesses to the incident to contact them on 061-212400.