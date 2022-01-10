Search

No new jury trials in Limerick due to Covid-19

The Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

THE new legal term has been impacted by the current surge in Covid-19 cases resulting in the halting of all new jury trials in Limerick for at least two weeks.

A number of criminal cases were listed for trial before Limerick Circuit Court this Monday but these will not now proceed because of the pandemic.

Members of the public who received jury summons ahead of today's court sitting are being advised they are no longer required to attend Limerick Courthouse at Mulgrave Street in the city.

In an official notice, published on the Courts Service website, Patricia Ryan, President of the Circuit Court confirmed she has directed that no jury trials will commence on the South Western Circuit (Limerick, Clare, Kerry) before January 24 with a review to take place on January 19.

"All other criminal matters will be heard as usual including sentencing hearings, arraignments and bail applications subject to strict compliance with public health guidelines and the Courts’ own guidance in relation to face coverings," reads the notice.

Where possible, District Court Appeals, will also proceed over the next fortnight. Civil cases and Family Law cases, which are listed for this week, will also proceed in-person, where possible. 

Sittings of Limerick District Court - in the city, Kilmallock and Newcastle West - will also continue subject to compliance by all court users with the current public health measures.

