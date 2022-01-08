Limerick gardai investigate 'bizzare' theft of women's shoes

Three pairs of women's shoes were stolen | FILE PHOTO
GARDAI are appealing for information about what they have described as a "rather bizzare crime".
An investigation has been launched following the theft of several pairs of women's shoes.
"A thief broke into a red Volkswagen Golf that had been parked on O'Connell Avenue in the city at 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 28," explained Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.
"When the owner returned (to her car) at 1.30pm the following day, she discovered that three pairs of women’s shoes had been
stolen from the car. They were a pair of pink Aldo shoes, a pair of Nine West shoes and a pair of Rose Gold Ted Baker shoes," he added.
According to gardai, the three pairs of shoes had been left in a bag on the back seat of the car. Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 212400.
Every pet at the Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW) sanctuary in Kilfinane 'feels loved, warm, safe and secure'.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.