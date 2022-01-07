BREAKING: Limerick gardai make 'significant' arrests under Operation Coronation

The suspects were detained overnight at Henry Street garda station
TWO people are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court later this Friday after they were arrested by gardai targeting the activities of a Limerick-based crime gang.
The man, aged in his 50s, and woman, aged in her 40s, were arrested in Limerick on Thursday evening on foot of arrest warrants issued by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.
Both were detained overnight at Henry Street garda station and they are expected to appear before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this afternoon
Commenting on the arrests, a garda spokesperson said: "These two arrests mark a significant development in Operation Coronation, an ongoing investigation targeting the activities of an organised crime group based in Limerick."
More to follow....
