Search

23 Dec 2021

Information sought by Limerick gardai following theft of high-end bicycle by 13-year-old

Mountain bike stolen from garden shed at Limerick home

The bike was stolen from the UL campus

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning of a significant increase in the number of bicycle thefts in Limerick over the past number of weeks,

"It is something which is very prevalent at the moment, unfortunately there are a lot of bicycles being stolen at the moment," said Garda John Finnerty who has appealed for information following the theft of a high-end bicycle from the UL campus last week.

The bike - a grey Merida Hybrid bike - was left unlocked at a bike stand at the National Technology Park right beside the all weather pitches the University of Limerick.

Thief stole iPad from young girl sleeping on bus which had departed Limerick

Gardai have established the bike, which is worth around €700, was taken in the early afternoon on December 15.

"The bike was brand new. The owner left it there at 8.30am. At 2.30pm a teenager who was only about about 13 years old walked up to the bike stand and cycled off on the bike and it has not been seen since," Garda Finnerty said.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this youth take this bike from the bike stand. Unfortunately we don’t have any description of this youth," he added.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 212400.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media