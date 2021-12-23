Information sought by Limerick gardai following theft of high-end bicycle by 13-year-old

GARDAI are warning of a significant increase in the number of bicycle thefts in Limerick over the past number of weeks,

"It is something which is very prevalent at the moment, unfortunately there are a lot of bicycles being stolen at the moment," said Garda John Finnerty who has appealed for information following the theft of a high-end bicycle from the UL campus last week.

The bike - a grey Merida Hybrid bike - was left unlocked at a bike stand at the National Technology Park right beside the all weather pitches the University of Limerick.

Gardai have established the bike, which is worth around €700, was taken in the early afternoon on December 15.

"The bike was brand new. The owner left it there at 8.30am. At 2.30pm a teenager who was only about about 13 years old walked up to the bike stand and cycled off on the bike and it has not been seen since," Garda Finnerty said.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this youth take this bike from the bike stand. Unfortunately we don’t have any description of this youth," he added.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 212400.