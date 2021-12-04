Burglar stole 'large amount of cash' from Limerick apartment

A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent burglary in the city centre during which a large amount of cash was taken.

Gardai say the apartment was unoccupied for around an hour and that the tenant returned to discover the back window had been forced by an intruder.

"Between a neighbour coming forward and CCTV, gardai were able to identify the burglar. He was arrested and brought before the courts," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who said the break-in should act as a warning to all homeowners.

“It’s never a good idea to keep cash in your home. If you must, either invest in a safe or hide it in a difficult to discover spot,” she added.

Gardai are also appealing to people to look out for their neighbours at this time of the year, especially those who are vulnerable and elderly.