Gardai issue advice to Limerick shoppers ahead of Black Friday

AHEAD of Black Friday, gardai have issued some advice to Limerick shoppers - particularly those who may be buying goods online.

Divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch says people should be as careful when shopping online as they would be if using cash in-person.

"Think twice before purchasing. If you would not give money to a random person on the street, do not do it online. If possible, reserve the right to receive the goods first," she said.

"If you are not buying, do not leave your banking details behind you. Only do your online shopping on websites that use full authentication systems. Make sure the data transfer is secure so look for HTTPS but remember the padlock symbol alone does not make a website legitimate," added Sgt Leetch.

Shoppers are advised to only use brands and shops that they are familiar with and to only use their credit cards for online

shopping.

"Most credit cards have a strong customer protection policy. If you do not get what you ordered, the card issuer will refund you but save all of the documents related to your online shopping," explained Sgt Leetch.

"They may be needed to establish the terms and conditions of the sale or to prove that you have paid for the goods. Never send a copy of your bank card, your card number, PIN or any other bank information to anyone by email, text or any other means; you must keep those details safe," she added.