Staff threatened at knife-point during robbery at Limerick off-licence

Roxboro Road garda station
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a robbery incident at an off-licence in Limerick city at the weekend.
Two members of staff were threatened at knife-point when a male entered the premises at Greenpark Shopping Centre, near Punch's Cross last Saturday evening.
"Just before 8.30 in the evening, two members of staff, both in their twenties, were working in the Number 21 off-licence. Suddenly a male ran in holding a knife, threatening the staff with it and demanding the contents of the till," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
The culprit escaped with an amount of cash.
"This is a very busy road and gardai in Roxboro Road who are investigating are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery to contact them on 061-214340," said Sgt Leetch.
While not physically injured, the two staff members were shock and traumatised by their ordeal.
ITW Filtertek has announced it's to invest nearly €2m in its facility in Newcastle West. The project is supported by IDA Ireland | PICTURE: TrueMedia
Over 21,000 premises in County Limerick are included within the Intervention Area identified under the National Broadband Plan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.