17/11/2021

Staff threatened at knife-point during robbery at Limerick off-licence

Roxboro Road garda station

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a robbery incident at an off-licence in Limerick city at the weekend.

Two members of staff were threatened at knife-point when a male entered the premises at Greenpark Shopping Centre, near Punch's Cross last Saturday evening.

"Just before 8.30 in the evening, two members of staff, both in their twenties, were working in the Number 21 off-licence. Suddenly a male ran in holding a knife, threatening the staff with it and demanding the contents of the till," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The culprit escaped with an amount of cash.

"This is a very busy road and gardai in Roxboro Road who are investigating are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery to contact them on 061-214340," said Sgt Leetch.

While not physically injured, the two staff members were shock and traumatised by their ordeal.

Local News

