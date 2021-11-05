Electronics, clothes and cash stolen during Limerick burglaries

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a variety of property during three break-ins in the Castletroy area of Limerick city.

One of the burglaries occurred at Stanford Close, College Court while the other two were reported in the Plassey Village area.

"In all three, the thief got in through ground floor bedroom windows that were left open. A selection of items were taken like laptops, mobile phones, Apple Air pods, Playstations and speakers. Clothes were also taken along with a drivers licence and cash," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who is urging people living in shared accomodation to be vigilant.

"It is very important that you ensure all windows and doors are securely locked before you leave your accommodation, do not assume somebody else has taken care of it. For some young people this maybe the first time they are responsible for the security of their accommodation so leave nothing to chance," she stated.

"Thieves are very quick to spot an opportunity so it’s better to give the impression that somebody is still inside. Leave on a light, put it on a timer, close your curtains and leave on a radio," she added.