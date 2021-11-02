Limerick man admits sexually assaulting woman on bus

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street
A MIDDLE-AGED man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman while travelling on a bus in Limerick city.
The 58-year-old, who has an address on the outskirts of the city, was due to go on trial at Limerick Circuit Court earlier this week but pleaded guilty when he was formally arraigned.
The single charge relates to an offence which occurred at Old Cratloe Road, Limerick on July 21, 2017. Further details of the offence were not given during the short procedural hearing.
After the man pleaded guilty, prosecuting counsel John O'Sullivan requested that a sentencing date be set. He also informed Judge Patrick Meghen that the named victim in the case was not a juvenile at the time.
A bench warrant had been issued for the man's arrest earlier in the day but Barrister Aaron Desmond asked that it be vacated after his client attended court - albeit late.
The application was granted by Judge Meghen who set a sentencing date early next year.
