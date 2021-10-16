Man arrested following drugs and firearms seizure in Clare

GARDAI in County Clare have arrested a man following a drugs and firearms seizure during a search operation this Saturday.
Cocaine, with an estimated value of €35,000, and two air guns were seized during the searches which were carried out under Operation Tara.
"Gardaí attached to the Clare divisional drugs unit and Kilrush garda station conducted a search in the west Clare region. During the course of the search, gardai seized cocaine valued at €35,000 (subject to analysis), along with one air rifle and one air gun," said a spokesperson.
A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the seizure is currently detained at Kilrush garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.
The drugs seized will be sent for further analysis and investigations ongoing.
The Parkway Retail Park and The Parkway Shopping Centre which are home to TK Maxx, Costa Coffee, Jysk, Smyths Toys and Dunnes Stores are located close to the development
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.