01/10/2021

Man charged following drugs seizure in Limerick estate

The Armed Support Unit assisted in the searches

Reporter:

Leader reporters

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A MAN has been brought before the courts after he was charged in connection with a search operation in the St Mary’s Park area of the city earlier this week.

The search operation was conducted on Tuesday morning by members of the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit who were assisted by the Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

"During the course of the search, suspected cocaine, heroin and cannabis were seized with an estimated street value totalling €6,600. Items of drug paraphernalia were also seized," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street garda station where he was detained and questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardai have now confirmed that he has since been charged and brought before the courts.

"The man arrested was later charged. He appeared before Limerick District Court on Wednesday, September 29 2021," said a spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing.

