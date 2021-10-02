Search

02/10/2021

Thefts from Limerick churches investigated

Thefts from Limerick churches investigated

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating a number of separate thefts from churches across the city and county.

In one incident, which gardai believe was opportunistic, a woman's purse was stolen while she went to make a donation.

"The lady from Germany went into the Sacred Heart church on O’Connell Street (city centre) and sat for a few moments. She noticed another woman near her but thought nothing of it. When she went to make a donation to the church she realised her purse was gone, she was so shocked that a theft could happen in a church," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In a separate incident, this day last week, two women were working in the church in Knocklong at around 3pm as they were preparing it for Mass that evening.

"When they left the church, the women discovered that both of their cars had been broken into. The passenger
windows were smashed and their handbags taken," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Bruff and Henry Street in Limerick city are appealing for anybody with information about what happened to please contact them.

Gardai warn that pickpockets are on the prowl in Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media