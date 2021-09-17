Cars seized, drivers arrested following traffic stop in Limerick

Gardai shared details of the detections on social media
TWO motorists are facing prosecution for multiple offences following a routine traffic stop in Limerick city.
Details of the detections, which occurred recently at Childers Road near the Parkway Roundabout, have been highlighted by gardai on social media.
According to the post, both cars were being driven without insurance or tax when they were encountered by gardai from Henry Street station.
Using their mobility device, gardai were able to establish that one of the drivers was also disqualified from driving while the second was found to be in possession of a weapon.
This man was also the subject of a bench warrant which was previously issued after he failed to turn up in court for separate matters.
"He was also arrested and will be brought before Limerick District Court," said a garda spokesperson who confirmed that both cars were seized and take to a secure location.
More News
Mayor of Limerick Daniel Butler launches Culture Night 2021 in the company of friends in the garden at the Hunt Museum | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.