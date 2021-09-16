Councillors voice concerns over fallout from violence in Limerick town

THE violence in Kilmallock last weekend was raised at the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District meeting this Thursday afternoon.

At the end of the agenda, under AOB, Cllr Mike Donegan said the incidents on Sunday night, which have been widely reported, have caused a lot of concern and negative publicity for Kilmallock town.

He said he has been in 'constant contact' Superintendent John Ryan and that matters will be discussed in full at next month's meeting of the local Joint Policing Committee.

In relation to one of the videos that have been widely shared on social media, Cllr Donegan said there was damage done to a house.

"Can you confirm it was council property that was damaged? Has there been a report done on cost of the damage? Who is going to pay for it?" he asked.

In reply, a council employee told the meeting that information would be available for the next meeting.

"Normally a housing maintenance engineer would prepare a report and it would go through the insurance department," they said.

Cllr PJ Carey said the "infamous incidents" referred to by Cllr Donegan "obviously couldn't be commented on as a garda investigation is ongoing."

"The guards have done their job. They dispersed the crowd, are doing patrols and I'm sure arrests will follow. The gardai are getting quite a lot of blame for some reason," said Cllr Carey.

The independent councillor said what occurred at the weekend deflects from all the good work that is being done to promote Kilmallock as a heritage town and a walled town and the great work of Tidy Towns and volunteers.

"It is the principal town in our municipal district. I don't know what can be done. Liam Galvin (Abbeyfeale-based councillor) has been very vocal on his suggestions. Our TDs should pay heed," said Cllr Carey.

Cllr Galvin has called for legislation to put the onus on parents of children engaging in antisocial behaviour to be fined and the money recovered from earnings.

Cllr Carey said if he talks about what happened on Sunday evening he will be accused of "talking down" Kilmallock.

"And if I don't talk about it I am accused of 'going to ground'. I have spoken to eye witnesses. One said it was blown out of all proportion. Another said it was very bad. I read in the Leader that the families have met. Let's hope that older heads have prevailed, that there is a truce and and hopefully it's all over," said Cllr Carey.

Cathaoirleach Martin Ryan said the biggest thing that was out of all proportion was the minority involved in this behaviour, compared to the majority of people in Kilmallock doing great work.

"Everybody in Kilmallock should hold their heads up high as Kilmallock is a fantastic town. The guards will do their job," said Cllr Ryan.