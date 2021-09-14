Limerick home ransacked during burglary in broad daylight

Gardai at Castleconnell are investigating
GARDAI in Castleconnell are investigating a burglary during which a home was ransacked by intruders.
A number of electrical items were stolen during the incident which occurred during broad daylight nearly a week ago. The property was unoccupied at the time.
"The thieves targeted a house at the townland of Killeengariff, Lisnagry last Wednesday, September 8, sometime between 10.30am and 4.20pm," said Garda John Finnerty.
"They smashed a side patio window with a rock before ransacking the house. They escaped with a number of electrical items," he added.
A description of the culprits is not available.
Gardai at Castleconnell are investigating the incident and they are appealing to anyone with information or who saw anything unusual to contact them at (061) 377105.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.