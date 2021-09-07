Search

07/09/2021

LATEST: Six appear in court follow major search operation in Limerick

LATEST: Six appear in court follow major search operation in Limerick

Members of the Defence Forces were deployed to assist gardai | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of people have appeared in court charged with money laundering offences following a major operation in Limerick city involving hundreds of gardai.

A total of 19 people have been arrested as part of the pre-planned operation which began early this Tuesday morning.

As part of Operation Coronation, more than 300 garda personnel carried out a total of 65 searches on the northside of Limerick city assisted by members of the Defence Forces as well as Revenue and Customs officers.

Over several hours, soldiers could be seen carrying out detailed searches of waste ground while others patrolled the area to maintain a secure perimeter.

During the searches of houses, business premises and areas of open ground, around €145,000 in cash was seized along with five designer watches and a three high-powered vehicles - a BMW, a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Range Rover.

Ten horses, including a Stallion valued in excess of €50,000 were also seized along with a horse box worth around €10,000.

Suspected cannabis herb and cocaine, worth a combined €10,000, were also located by gardai along with a cocaine press, weighing scales and a vacuum packing machine.

Gardai say a variety of documentation has been seized for further analysis by the Criminal Assets Bureau and that eight back accounts, containing more than €420,000, have been frozen.

A dozen people were arrested early this morning while seven more were arrested later in the day. The 13 men and six women were detained at various Limerick garda stations following their arrest.

Three women and two men appeared before Limerick District Court today charged with money laundering offences while another man appeared in court charged with offences under the Control of Horses Act, 1996.

Several other suspects have been charged with drugs offences and are due to appear in court in the coming weeks while one man has been charged with weapons offences. A number of those arrested remain in custody tonight.

Gardai say the operation, which involves a number of national units, is ongoing.

More than €2.5m worth of drugs and cash seized in Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media