BREAKING: Defences Forces deployed to assist gardai during Limerick searches

MEMBERS of the Defence Forces have been deployed to assist gardai during what is understood to be a significant search operation on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The operation, which began early this Tuesday morning, is primarily focused on an area of wasteland near Delmege Park in Moyross.

There is a significant presence of uniformed and specialist gardai in the area and a large number of Defence Forces personnel and vehicles are also present assisting gardai.

Members of the Defence Forces have been seen carrying out searches in an area of open ground while other soldiers have been maintaining a secure perimeter while the operation has been taken place

There has been no official comment and gardai have not disclosed any information relating to the pre-planned operation.

However, an update is expected to be issued later this afternoon.

It's not yet known if anything of significance has been located or seized.

More to follow....