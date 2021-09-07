Search

07/09/2021

BREAKING: Defences Forces deployed to assist gardai during Limerick searches

BREAKING: Defences Forces deployed to assist gardai during Limerick searches

Members of the Defence Forces were deployed to assist gardai | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MEMBERS of the Defence Forces have been deployed to assist gardai during what is understood to be a significant search operation on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The operation, which began early this Tuesday morning, is primarily focused on an area of wasteland near Delmege Park in Moyross.

There is a significant presence of uniformed and specialist gardai in the area and a large number of Defence Forces personnel and vehicles are also present assisting gardai.

Members of the Defence Forces have been seen carrying out searches in an area of open ground while other soldiers have been maintaining a secure perimeter while the operation has been taken place

There has been no official comment and gardai have not disclosed any information relating to the pre-planned operation.

However, an update is expected to be issued later this afternoon.

It's not yet known if anything of significance has been located or seized.

More to follow....

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media