05/09/2021

Theft of hundreds of litres of diesel sparks warning to Limerick homeowners

'Tis the season for Donegal homeowners to step up security measures around their home heating oil

Homeowners urged to step up security on home heating oil

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning homeowners and farmers to be vigilant if topping up their outdoor oil tanks ahead of the winter months.

As the evenings get darker and colder, many people will be planning to buy kerosene or diesel - something which opportunistic thieves are aware of.

"Every year at this time, gardai receive reports of thefts of home heating oil," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who says one theft of diesel from a farmyard has already been reported to gardai.

"This happened overnight in the Parteen area and the farmer lost almost 200 litres," she said.

The garda advice is that outside oil tanks should be covered in by either a wood surround or hedge and, where possible, should not be visible from the road.

"There are locks and alarms available to buy that help to secure them but a light that operates on a motion sensor is also a very good deterrent," said Sgt Leetch.

CCTV cameras are also an option but will be more expensive.

