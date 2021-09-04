Limerick woman 'tricked' and scammed out of nearly €3,000

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a significant amount of a money from a woman who was targeted by fraudsters.

The victim - a lady in her thirties - reported to gardai that the theft occurred after she received a text message which believed was from her bank.

"This text claimed that a number of attempts had been made to log into her account. She followed the link in the text message and input bank details on to what she believed was her bank's website," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

While the woman did become suspicious, she received a phone call from a Dublin number a short time later and

was tricked into believing that this was her bank.

"She provided information in relation to her credit and debit card. This entire conversation lasted over an hour but the lady genuinely thought that she was onto her bank and that her account was being protected. However, later the same day she

checked her account and realised that €3,000 had been removed from it. She had been the victim of a scam," said Sgt Leetch.

The woman lives in the Pallasgreen area and gardai in Bruff are investigating.