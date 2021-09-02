Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Cash stolen from truck parked outside house in County Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating the brazen theft of cash from a truck which was parked outside a house in West Limerick.

The incident happened recently in broad daylight and gardai are urging delivery drivers to be vigilant.

"A truck driver pulled up at a house in the Templeglantine area to make a delivery. He didn’t lock the truck and on his return he saw a car pull away very fast, then he discovered that a sum of money had been taken from the cab," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The driver did not see anybody entering his van or hear anything so it shows just how quick these thieves are to spot an
opportunity and act on it. No matter where you park, how long you think you might be or even that you may have a view of your vehicle, always lock it when you are leaving it," she added.

Investigations into the incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact gardai in Newcastle West.

