Bogus tradesmen duped elderly Limerick woman out of hundreds of euro

GARDAI have launched an investigation after an elderly woman handed over hundreds of euro to bogus tradesmen who called to her home in the city.

The two culprits offered to repair the woman's roof for €200 but told her they needed the money upfront.

"The lady, whose aged in her 80s, paid them and they said that they were getting a receipt for her from their car but they drove off," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The work was never done and gardai say the incident should act as a warning to other homeowners.

"Keep an eye out for your neighbours, especially the vulnerable. This incident happened at ten o’clock in the morning in a busy estate. Gardai know that these criminals will try this again so do not answer the door to anybody unless you know them. Contact your local gardai if the caller persists," said Sgt Leetch.

The incident happened in the Caherdavin area and gardai at Mayorstone Park station are investigating.