Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Garda concern as people are being scammed 'on a daily basis' in Limerick

GARDA-Back-Jacket

Gardai are warning that a number of scams are common at present

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are expressing concern that people across the city and county are still being scammed on a daily basis despite repeated warnings.

A number of different scams are common at present, including fake texts relating to Covid-19 tests; fake emails and unsolicited phone calls from individuals claiming to be from a reputable business or government agency.

Significant amount of money stolen from Limerick pensioner targeted by fraudster

Divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch is reiterating her advice that people not should be extra vigilant when asked to give personal or sensitive information over the phone.

"If you receive a phone call unexpectedly from a stranger, no matter who they say they are, you should be very suspicious if there is an urgency about a request they are making either for money or any personal information," she said.

"Stop and hang up. If the calls persist, seek advice from a trusted friend or family member but never give personal or bank
details to anybody and never download an App on the advice of a stranger," she added.

Gardai say many of the scam calls appear to be coming from legitimate numbers including those of government organisations.

Warning issued in Limerick over 'fake' Covid text messages seeking 'sensitive' information

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media