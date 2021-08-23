Garda concern as people are being scammed 'on a daily basis' in Limerick

GARDAI are expressing concern that people across the city and county are still being scammed on a daily basis despite repeated warnings.

A number of different scams are common at present, including fake texts relating to Covid-19 tests; fake emails and unsolicited phone calls from individuals claiming to be from a reputable business or government agency.

Divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch is reiterating her advice that people not should be extra vigilant when asked to give personal or sensitive information over the phone.

"If you receive a phone call unexpectedly from a stranger, no matter who they say they are, you should be very suspicious if there is an urgency about a request they are making either for money or any personal information," she said.

"Stop and hang up. If the calls persist, seek advice from a trusted friend or family member but never give personal or bank

details to anybody and never download an App on the advice of a stranger," she added.

Gardai say many of the scam calls appear to be coming from legitimate numbers including those of government organisations.