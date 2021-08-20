20/08/2021

Significant amount of money stolen from Limerick pensioner targeted by fraudster

Significant amount of money stolen from Limerick pensioner targeted by fraudster

Gardai are warning that number of scams are common at present

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI in County Limerick are investigating the theft of a significant amount of money from a pensioner who was targeted by fraudsters.

The woman, whose aged in her 70’s and who lives in the Abbeyfeale area received a phone call from a male who claimed he was from her bank's fraud squad.

"Ultimately, he persuaded her to transfer some cash via Western Union money transfer to another account, she lost almost €1,000," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

A number of similar incidents have been reported across Limerick in recent weeks and gardai are urging people to beware that a number of scams - involving phone calls and fake messages - are common at present.

"Never trust an email or text message from a bank, contact your bank directly yourself but only on the phone number you looked up and never a phone number in the text or email," said Sgt Leetch.

