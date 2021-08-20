Significant amount of money stolen from Limerick pensioner targeted by fraudster

Gardai are warning that number of scams are common at present
GARDAI in County Limerick are investigating the theft of a significant amount of money from a pensioner who was targeted by fraudsters.
The woman, whose aged in her 70’s and who lives in the Abbeyfeale area received a phone call from a male who claimed he was from her bank's fraud squad.
"Ultimately, he persuaded her to transfer some cash via Western Union money transfer to another account, she lost almost €1,000," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
A number of similar incidents have been reported across Limerick in recent weeks and gardai are urging people to beware that a number of scams - involving phone calls and fake messages - are common at present.
"Never trust an email or text message from a bank, contact your bank directly yourself but only on the phone number you looked up and never a phone number in the text or email," said Sgt Leetch.
More News
Limerick GAA Chairman John Cregan has had a great run with the team while in the top job | PICTURE: Sportsfile
Limerick hurling legend Gary Kirby and his children John, Jane and Patrick try to win over wife and mum Carmel’s head and heart for Limerick | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.