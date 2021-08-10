BREAKING: Man charged over shooting incident in Limerick

10/08/2021

The injured man was found in a car near Castle Street

David Hurley

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Limerick city last summer. 

A man in his 40s suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body in an incident which occurred at Long Pavement, Moyross, on June 11, 2020.

Emergency were alerted and the injured man was subsequently discovered in a car which was stopped at Castle Street, near King John’s Castle.

He had sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was subsequently treated at University Hospital Limerick. 

A man was arrested and questioned a number of days after this incident and investigations have been continuing for over a year.

Tonight gardai have confirmed a man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

He is due to appear before a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court on Wednesday morning.

