Suspected robber due before Limerick Court following arrest

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street
GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery which occurred at a service station in Tipperary Town early yesterday morning.
The male entered the premises at Cashel Road and made threats to staff. "He demanded a sum of cash from the till. He took the cash and some other items, and fled the scene on foot," said a garda spokesperson.
An investigation was launched and gardaí later identified the suspect and arrested a male a short time later. He was taken to Tipperary Town garda station where he was detained overnight under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The man, whose aged in his 40s, has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court later this Wednesday.
