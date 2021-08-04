Search our Archive

Suspected robber due before Limerick Court following arrest

Reporter:

David Hurley

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery which occurred at a service station in Tipperary Town early yesterday morning.

The male entered the premises at Cashel Road and made threats to staff. "He demanded a sum of cash from the till. He took the cash and some other items, and fled the scene on foot," said a garda spokesperson.

An investigation was launched and gardaí later identified the suspect and arrested a male a short time later. He was taken to Tipperary Town garda station where he was detained overnight under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man, whose aged in his 40s, has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before a vacation sitting of Limerick  District Court later this Wednesday.

