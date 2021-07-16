Man accused of abusing niece and nephew tells jury he 'did nothing'

AN uncle accused of abusing his niece and nephew has told a jury he “witnessed nothing” and “did nothing”.

A number of allegations made by the two children were put to the 27-year-old man by prosecution counsel in the Central Criminal Court trial this Friday.

He has pleaded not guilty to nine counts including rape, oral rape, anal rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

The charges relate to the girl and one of the boys in the case.

A count of sexual exploitation of the eldest boy was withdrawn on Thursday by order of the trial judge.

The five family members, who can't be named for legal reasons, are accused of abusing three children between 2014 and 2016. The accused are the parents, aunt and uncles of the children. They range in ages from 27 to 56 and live in various locations in Munster.

The parents are also accused of neglecting five of their children. All of the accused have denied the charges against them.

The case against one of the women - the uncle's 32-year-old partner - was withdrawn on Thursday by direction of the trial judge. The case against the children's grandmother was withdrawn earlier in the trial.

Reporting restrictions are in place to protect the welfare and identities of the children.

Under cross-examination from prosecution counsel, the children's uncle denied taking advantage of the children.

“I suggest that you knew the children were vulnerable and you took advantage of their vulnerability,” Bernard Condon SC, prosecuting, said.

“That’s not true,” the man replied.

The man agreed that he liked the children but said he didn’t notice anything about them.

When asked about allegations the girl made about him during the trial the man replied that the allegations were “not true”.

“She gave a list of people and you were top of that list. Why were you on that list?” Mr Condon asked.

“I don’t know why. Maybe she was mistaken,” the man replied.

“She knew you and she knew you very well,” Mr Condon replied.

“That is correct,” the man replied.

When asked about her brother’s allegations, the man repeatedly replied, “That never happened” and “That's untrue”.

He repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him. “I witnessed nothing and I did nothing,” he said. “Nothing ever happened like that.”

The trial continues next week before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury.