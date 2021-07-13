Prosecution closes its case in Munster abuse trial

THE prosecution case is now concluded in a child abuse trial sitting in a temporary courtroom at Croke Park.

The six family members, who can't be named for legal reasons, are accused of abusing three children between 2014 and 2016. The accused are the parents, aunts and uncles of the children. They range in ages from 27 to 56 and live in various locations in Munster.

The parents are also accused of neglecting five of their children. All of the accused have denied the charges against them.

Reporting restrictions are in place to protect the welfare and identities of the children.

The 56-year-old father has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts including rape, anal rape, oral rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child while the 34-year-old mother has pleaded not guilty to 25 counts including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child.

The mother and father have also pleaded not guilty to wilfully neglecting another two of their children at a location in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

A 35-year-old woman – the children's aunt - has pleaded not guilty to three counts, including sexually assaulting the girl and sexually assaulting one of the boys while her 49-year-old husband has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts including rape, anal rape, oral rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

A 27-year-old man – the children's uncle - has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts including rape, oral rape, anal rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation while his 32-year-old partner has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul McDermott in legal argument until Thursday.