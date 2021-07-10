Limerick man accused of causing 'serious harm' to teenage boy

A COUNTY Limerick man has appeared in court after he was charged in connection with a violent incident which resulted in a teenage boy being hospitalised.

The 20-year-old defendant was brought before Limerick District Court after he was charged, under the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, with 'intentionally or recklessly' causing serious harm to the then 13-year-old boy on June 22, 2020.

It is alleged the victim, who was cycling in a rural area of County Limerick, was struck a number of times after he was approached by the occupants of a van which stopped at around 8.30pm.

After details of the arrest and charge were relayed to the court, Inspector Liam Wallace said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the matter proceeded on indictment before Limerick Circuit Court.

There was no garda objection to bail subject to the defendant complying with a number of conditions including that he have no contacted with the alleged victim.

Judge Patricia Harney noted this and she adjourned the matter to facilitate preparation of the book of evidence.

Reporting restrictions are in place in order to protect the identity of the complainant.