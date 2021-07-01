Gardai seek dash-cam footage following 'serious assault' in Tipperary

Gardai at Thurles are investigating the incident
GARDAI investigating a serious assault in County Tipperary at the weekend are appealing to the public for information.
A man, aged in his late teens, was assaulted, at Upperchurch Village in Thurles, sometime between 11pm on Sunday and 12.30am on Monday.
"He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries. No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.
Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.
They are also appealing to any road users (who may have dash-camera footage) that were travelling in the Upperchurch Village area between 11pm on Sunday and 12.30am on Monday to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
