Scam alert: Limerick gardai issue warning after cash 'withdrawn' from bank account

GARDAI are warning people not to respond to unsolicited emails which claim to be from An Post.

It follows a recent incident which resulted in a 'large sum of money' being withdrawn from a Limerick man's bank account.

"He came forward and reported that he had received an email which he innocently assumed was from An Post. The email stated that a small fee was owed on a package and that by clicking on an attached link one could release the package

by inputting one’s bank details," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

"As the victim was expecting a package he innocently followed the directions given in the email and inputted the said

information. Shortly afterwards, he discovered that a large sum of money had been extracted from his bank account," he added.

The money was to be used for a holiday rental abroad and the victim managed to get his monies returned after he alerted the letting agent.

An Post or an authentic Courier Company will never request your bank details either via text message or by email. If you do

receive such a text or email please delete it immediately," said Garda Finnerty.