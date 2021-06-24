Vigilance urged following theft of handbag from outdoor dining area at Limerick restaurant

WITH outdoor socialising and dining on the menu this summer, gardai are advising people to take care of their valuables and personal belongings.

Highlighting one recent incident in the city, divisional Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch warned that thieves are always on the lookout for items such as handbags, cash and phones.

"A lady was enjoying some lunch in an outside seating area of a restaurant. She placed her handbag at her feet under the table and after her meal, when she reached for her handbag it was nowhere to be seen," she said.

"She was shocked and could not understand how somebody took her bag without her noticing. Her bag was found a short distance away but her cash and cards were gone. It is always better to keep your cash and cards on your person or wear a cross body bag," added Sgt Leetch.

Investigations into the theft are continuing.