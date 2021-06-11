Significant damage caused to plant machinery at site of Limerick road project

GARDAI are appealing for information after a significant amount of damage was caused to machinery at a construction site on the outskirts of the city.

The incident happened at the site of the Northern Distributor Road.

"A significant number of plant machines had their windscreens smashed last Wednesday (May 2) between 6.20pm and 10.30pm. The replacement value of all the windscreens will be extremely high," said Garda John Finnerty who said the incident has caused a lot of anger in the locality.

"This is a violation not only to the owner of the machinery but to society itself," he stated.

Gardai at Mayorstone station are investigating and are seeking witnesses to come forward.

"If you have any information on this, then we would like to hear from you. You can contact Mayorstone gardai at 061 456940," said Garda Finnerty.